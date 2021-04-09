Indian Orchard company donated $12K to support nearby businesses

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastman Chemicals of Indian Orchard donated $12,000 to help other businesses ride out the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

Eastman Chemical plant manager Sean Pace presented a check to Indian Orchard Citizen Council President Zaida Govan on behalf the neighborhood businesses needing financial assistance.

“The pandemic in the last year cost families and individuals and businesses, giving everyone a difficult time. The company partners with the community, be a partner,” said Pace.

Eastman Chemicals with its sprawling facility on Worcester street is among the area’s larger employers. Their concern for the stability of small business in their neighborhood is deeply appreciated.

“As you know, this has been a tough year and people losing their jobs and not being able to pay their basic bills,” said Govan.

State Representative Orlando Ramos told 22News, “So many business have been troubled because of the pandemic. It helps them cover the costs of the pandemic.”

An ongoing partnership between industry and community during these still difficult times. Many of the businesses needing this support are located right along the stretch of Main Street in Indian Orchard that comprises the heart of this vital neighborhood district.