SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood came together on Saturday for its annual Food Truck Festival. For six hours nearly a dozen food trucks became the center of the universe, serving up a variety of popular delicacies for Indian Orchard families.

The sprawling parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park was the site for those looking to try different foods from the assortment of food trucks. The event, sponsored by the Indian Orchard Citizen’s council, has long been popular with the public serving up a variety of foods to the sounds from popular musicians in the area. It has become a real community event.

Springfield City Councilor and Executive Director of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council told 22News, “This is the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival that the Indian Orchard Citizens Council started some six years ago with fifty people. It’s grown over the years, we have food trucks and vendors.”

The food truck festival has become so well known over the years that many visitors from outside of Indian Orchard also come for the food and the good company.