SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are without a home after a fire in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood overnight.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to 6 Berkshire Street at around 11:00 Monday night.

No one was injured in the fire, but five residents were forced out, and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.