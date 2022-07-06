SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Indian Orchards monthly cruise night was back in action.

Representative Orlando Ramos teamed up with the Indian Orchard Citizen Council to host a Cruise night.

The monthly event allows people to show off their classic cars and connect with community resources.

Representative Orlando Ramos of Springfield said, “Part of what we’re doing with restoring cars and taking care of show cars we’re preserving a part of history by keeping them in pristine condition. It takes a lot of hard work and effort. So this is an opportunity for us car owners to come and show our work. So this is my 1970 Monte Carlo. It’s restored to its original condition. It’s a very rare car. You don’t see a lot of these around.”

The summer event included raffles, food, music and trophies. If you missed tonight’s cruise night, no worries, the event will be held again on August 3rd.