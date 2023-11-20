INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representative Orlando Ramos and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council will be hosting a turkey giveaway to Indian Orchard residents on Monday.

The giveaway will take place at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council building next to Myrtle Street Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. With Thanksgiving only three days away, this giveaway will be beneficial to the residents of Indian Orchard.

“I’d like to thank my state Representative Orlando Ramos and my Senator Adam Gomez for thinking of the Orchard Residents during this vital time of need in our community,” said Council Zaida Govan President of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council.

Depending on the size, some turkeys can take days to thaw. If your frozen turkey is between 12 to 16 pounds, Monday is the best day to take it out of the freezer to thaw in the refrigerator before cooking it on Thanksgiving.