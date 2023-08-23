SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Indian Orchard Pizzeria is celebrating 50 years of service on Wednesday.

Indian Orchard Pizzeria located at 422 Main St. has been a family-owned restaurant since 1963, according to their Facebook page. Representative Orlando Ramos will acknowledge the restaurant with a citation from the State House.

According to Yelp, the rating is 4.5 out of 5 stars. The following are a few of a total of 16 reviews:

5 STARS: “I grew up eating this pizza. I really look forward to eating it when I’m in town. I love the combo, with onions and mushrooms,” Michael G.

5 STARS: “Reliably delicious pizza and subs at very reasonable prices. Even though I’ve moved from the area I still periodically order from here when I’m in the neighborhood. Haven’t found a comparable place in my new neck of the woods,” Katrina G.

4 STARS: “I have a pizza restaurant across the street where I live and I will drive 15min and go to this little in the whole place the best pizza ever!!!” Joel R.

4 STARS: “Love love love this place ! The lil ole lady inside that owns it gives this place its staple. I love the food and service. The bread she use for he grinders are amazing!” T M.