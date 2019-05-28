Indian Orchard residents questioning their safety after deadly house party shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that took place during a house party in Indian Orchard Monday morning.

22News spoke with people who live in that neighborhood and they told us they’re not used to seeing gun violence there.

Elizabeth Ruddeforth and her two small children live on a quiet street just off Parker St. It’s not far from where the deadly shooting took place.

When we talked with her, she was outside playing with her daughters Daniela and Desire.

“It’s just knowing that there’s someone out there that got away with shooting this person that’s dead…it’s very sad,” said Ruddeforth.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News a man was shot during a large house party.

Maria Lewis lives down the street from this park, which sits across the street from where the shooting happened. Lewis has lived here her entire life.

“When we’re younger, we would be able to sleep with the windows open, doors unlocked,” said Lewis. “It’s scary to think you’re going to be walking out the door and something like that could happen.”

Springfield Police officers had the 100-block cordoned off for hours following the shooting. Walsh said officers tried saving the victim’s life by performing first aid, but he died a few hours later at the hospital.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet and no word on any suspects or arrests.

