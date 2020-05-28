Indian Orchard residents thank front-line workers with new banner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Indian Orchard Community have come together to thank the front-lines for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lifelong Indian Orchard resident Patricia Voisine came up with the idea to hang a banner on Main Street for all front-line workers to see. She partnered with City Councilor Orlando Ramos to donate the massive banner which is now hanging at Myrtle Street Park.

They told 22News they just wanted to thank the essential workers for all their hard work during this time.

“I’d like the Springfield Police Department, our community officers, and the Indian Orchard fire station for all the hard work that they do around here to protect us,” said Voisine.

“This really embodied everything that the community of Indian Orchard stands for. We are always looking for ways to recognize those who are making a difference in our community,” said Ramos.

In addition to the banner, residents of Indian Orchard raised money for over 100 lawn signs which are placed throughout the neighborhood.

Both the banner and the lawn signs are purple because it is the official color of Indian Orchard.