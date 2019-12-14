Indian Orchard solar array providing affordable energy to families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Congressman Joe Kennedy the second flipped the switch on a Solar Array in Indian Orchard.

Kennedy’s Citizens Energy group known for a generation for its oil deliveries to those in need has turned its attention to power for low-income families. As he activated the 4.7 Megawatt solar array on Oak street in Indian Orchard, Kennedy spoke of putting this power to work.

“These panels are going to be here not just for twenty years and they make so much electricity,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy calls his solar energy program JOE-4-SUN, and it’s designed to provide 16 megawatts of discount energy to families of limited means. Eighty-two-year-old Essie Thomas-Ware of Springfield signed up for the program.

Thomas-Ware told 22News, “In the electric bill I would like to see that go down. I don’t have a lot of money, I live on my social security.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno has shown his confidence in the solar-generated energy program by purchasing a major portion of the power generating panels at a 20 percent discount.

The mayor expects taxpayers to reap a one point two million dollar savings over the next twenty years.

