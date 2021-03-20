Community Survival Senter offering Easter dinner to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard is providing Easter dinner to those in need.

They partnered with Christ the King Epiphany Church who held a food drive for the survival center’s dinner.

Organizers told 22News they found the response exceptionally gratifying.

“I thought it might be a good idea to gather the community around the community survival center, essentially around Easter,” said Fran Salva of Wilbraham. “So we put this Saturday aside and advertised it, people have been coming in with bags of food.”

In addition to donated food, monetary donations were also accepted, which is used to purchase hams that will also be distributed by the survival center.