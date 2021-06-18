Indian Orchard water main replacement project begins next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert for next week.

Drivers may notice some traffic delays in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood starting Monday. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be replacing some water mains.

Streets Impacted

  • Narragansett Street, between Carew Street and Chapin Terrace
  • Worcester Street, between Pinevale and Lyons Street
  • Babbin Streets

The Commission says construction will happen from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day next week. Detours will be in place.

