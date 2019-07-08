Breaking News
Police searching for inmate who escaped from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield

Indian Orchard woman claims first $1M in “50X Payout” instant game

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer F. Flynn of Indian Orchard (Massachusetts Lottery)

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Indian Orchard is the first $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X Payout” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Jennifer F. Flynn is the first $1 million prize winner in the Lottery’s “50X Payout” instant ticket game on June 24th.

Flynn took a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. She plans on visiting California to visit her first grandchild.

Flynn bought her ticket at Pride Station & Store on 1143 Berkshire Ave. in Indian Orchard. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Four additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $5 “50X Payout” instant game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation