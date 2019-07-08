Indian Orchard woman claims first $1M in “50X Payout” instant game

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Indian Orchard is the first $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X Payout” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Jennifer F. Flynn is the first $1 million prize winner in the Lottery’s “50X Payout” instant ticket game on June 24th.

Flynn took a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. She plans on visiting California to visit her first grandchild.

Flynn bought her ticket at Pride Station & Store on 1143 Berkshire Ave. in Indian Orchard. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Four additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $5 “50X Payout” instant game.