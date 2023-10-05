INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood is coming together on Saturday for its 7th annual Food Truck Festival.

Since it’s inception seven years ago, it has grown in size and scope, with more residents participating year after year. People will have the opportunity to gather to enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, kid’s activities, and more.

State Representative Orlando Ramos put this event together in an effort to create a space for the community to share a meal and support local businesses, “Indian Orchard has a lot to offer, it’s a community with a lot of history. One of the reasons why I wanted to do this event in the first place is to highlight everything they have to offer, including a lot of food trucks that are around the community.”

The festival will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 117 Main Street, across from Myrtle Street Park. The event is free and open to the public.