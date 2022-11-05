HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-dimensional celebration honoring indigenous cultures at the Wistariahurst Museum took place in Holyoke on Saturday.

The theme of the day was centered around uplifting voices and deepening understanding for Art from indigenous people. Examples of culture, history, stories, and more were on exhibit at Saturday’s event. Artists from different indigenous backgrounds shared what was important to them through the medium of art.

Indigenous artist Ella Alkieviecz told 22News, “People don’t know that Inuit exists I think they have the negative stereotypes and use the word ‘eskimo’ and don’t know how we live and how we’re thriving and by showing in my art work we’re still here.”