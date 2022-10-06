HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An art exhibition was held Thursday night to display the artwork of an Indigenous artist from western Massachusetts.

Anthony Melting Tallow, a member of the Blackfoot nation, has art displayed at the Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke that addresses a variety of issues that are prevalent to Native American communities.

Some of his work discusses land dispossession, intergenerational trauma, and misappropriation of native imagery. All of this in an effort to express indigenous voices.

22News spoke with Tallow about his art exhibition at the Holyoke Museum. “A lot of the pieces that I produced referenced my tribal history, my personal history. They also interrogate how Indigenous people have been framed throughout history. Its really about taking our images back.”

Tallow believes in re-engaging indigenous voices to speak to contemporary issues is important. He hopes that his work represents; hope.