HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Attack Bear Press and Wistariahurst Museum hosted this years 2nd annual Indigenous Heritage celebration.

Residents from western Massachusetts were able to come and enjoy art, music, and learn about the indigenous culture. The theme this year, land sovereignty with an amazing panel discussion featuring indigenous leaders, activists, and experts. The panel discussion dove into political and social issues that indigenous people encounter everyday. One of the speakers, Rhonda Anderson discussed the creation story of Ohketeau Cultural Center and was an activist on a wide range of topics including reproductive rights and environmental protections.

22News was at the event to find out why events like this are important for the community.

Jason Montgomery, the Coordinator of the Indigenous Heritage celebration told 22News, “Wistariahurst efforts to reach out to a larger community and start programming work that represents the community as a whole in particular the Native American and indigenous community of western Massachusetts.”

Wistariahurst is dedicated to preserving Holyoke’s history and inspiring an appreciation of history and culture through educational programs, exhibits and special events.