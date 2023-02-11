WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased pitbull in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Animal Control, they are searching for the individuals who dumped a deceased large, light brown, male pitbull in West Springfield on Monday. The dog was found wrapped in Mickey Mouse and shark blankets.

The West Springfield Police Department believes that one of the individuals, and possibly the dog, are from the North End of Springfield.

If you have any information about these individuals or the dog, call 413-263-3210 x9 and leave a message.