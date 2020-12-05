Indoor flea market opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather outside was a little frightful Saturday, but inside people were beating the cold by attending the grand opening of the Markets Indoor Flea Market in Springfield.

The Markets on Carew Street is projected to be one of the biggest flea markets here in western Massachusetts with over 60 vendors and booths.

Bill Bullock, owner of the Markets Indoor Flea Market, said he hopes people will come out to support the local vendors, especially because of the financial impact the pandemic has had on small businesses.

“A lot of this income for these people is a second source of income to support their family and survive. We need to keep businesses like this going in order to keep food on the table,” Bullock told 22News.

“This is my livelihood, you know,” said Thomas Fotiathis, a vendor at the Markets. “People need a place to go. We’ve been locked up for so long, and people need to go back out and get back to reality.”

The Markets Indoor Flea Market will now be opened at its Carew Street location every weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is required that you wear a mask before entering the flea market. You are also asked to maintain all proper COVID-19 safety protocols, including keeping six feet apart from others.