Indoor mask mandate: Will your city/town bring it back?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan to go to Boston later this week, you will need to mask up.

But in western Massachusetts, some towns have already implemented mask mandates. While feelings are mixed about masking up again, people 22News spoke with said it’s for the best to protect others from COVID-19.

Starting this Friday, in Boston, everyone ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public settings. That includes all retail stores, restaurants, bars, event spaces, and municipal buildings across the city.

In western Massachusetts, some communities have implemented their own mask orders to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Longmeadow Health Board recently required face coverings indoors for all people. Northampton has similar measures if you want to enter any of the city’s businesses.

“I have no problem with it,” said Karan Miller of Montgomery. “I am concerned because I can’t tell who is vaccinated and who is not. I am vaccinated but I am just concerned about getting and spreading it to my grandchildren or whoever in my family.”

22News wanted to know if Springfield and other local cities would follow suit. We did reach out to Springfield Mayor Sarno’s office for comment on plans to issue a mask mandate. We have not heard back.

Governor Charlie Baker has said he does not plan to place a mask mandate statewide but is leaving it to communities to decide whether to put it into place.