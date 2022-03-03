SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation is impacting everyone with the price of everything going up and that includes energy prices.

Gas and electric companies are warning residents of rising utility bills due to the ongoing conditions and global supply issues. You can conserve heat without putting a dent in your wallet by keeping your curtains open on sunny days or insulating your doors and windows.

For those struggling to make ends meet, multiple local organizations have received grant funding from the Attorney General’s office.

Mental Health Association

Springfield Partners for Community Action

Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association

Town of Palmer

The purpose of the grant is to help residents across the state pay their monthly heating bills.