SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the summer weather quickly approaches and the days become longer, restaurants are gearing up for outdoor dining.

Some hoping to take advantage of patios already up for the season with temps expected to reach the high 60s by the end of the weekend, and as excitement builds for patrons, some local establishment owners are dealing with inflation concerns.

“Another issue with inflation currently is the supply chain we have certain inventory some weeks we don’t or there are weeks we can’t afford certain inventory and if we can afford it the price isn’t justified on the consumer side of things so we have to take it off the men,” said Kenny Lumpkin of Dewey’s Jazz Lounge.

Experts say price hikes are unlikely to end in the coming months, with many business owners asking for continued support and understanding from their patrons.