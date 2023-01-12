WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation went down .1 percent as we’re seeing improvements in prices, but shoppers are still finding their grocery bill is expensive.

“Gas has certainly reduced in cost so that is helpful,” said Suzi Silver of West Springfield. “The grocery store not so much yet but fingers crossed.”

Gas prices dropped 20 cents in Massachusetts over the last month, but cost of food increased .3 percent nationally.

While the price of bacon declined slightly, the cost of eggs continues to rise.

“I think the chickens are made out of gold lately,” said Diane Hill of Agawam. She said this jump in prices over the last year or so have been challenging because she’s on a fixed income and that’s impacted how she shops.

“You’ve got to think twice about what you really need and what you can go without,” Diane said. “It’s becoming not a want, it’s what you really do need.”

The Federal Reserve has used interest rate hikes to combat inflation, it is expected they could still raise it a quarter of a percent on February 1st, after the last few hikes were .75 percent.