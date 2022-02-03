Inflation impact on utility price for heating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With more winter weather on the way through the overnight hours, you are probably turning up the heat, but what does that mean for your next utility bill?

Inflation is impacting everyone with the price of everything is going up. 22News spoke with local residents on how they are conserving heat amid the hike in energy prices.

January 2022 was extremely cold and with six more weeks of winter weather predicted the cold might not be going away any time soon. Now, local gas and electric companies are warning residents of rising utility bills due to the ongoing conditions and global supply issues and people opening those bills have some concerns.

Todd Gardner of Chicopee told 22News, “if you’re making a little over minimum wage you’re not making your rent forget your utilities so yea I’m worried.”

There are ways to conserve heat without the thermostat putting a dent in your wallet such as keeping your curtains open on sunny days to let the light in or insulating your doors and windows.

Annette Santiago of West Springfield told 22News, “during the day I keep the heat down and at night I try to keep it down as much as I can and then you know I adjust. If it’s really cold I sacrifice and put it up a little bit what can you do”, said Annette Santiago of West Springfield.

Like Annette experts say that turning the thermostat back 7 to 10 percent for eight hours a day will help lower your bill. There’s also programs that provide fuel assistance and remember to keep radiators or heating vents clear from furniture or curtains.

Another way to pinch some pennies, fireplaces or woodstoves. Of course make sure they’re safe to use first.