Injured Bishop Feehan hockey player to be transferred to Atlanta facility for rehab

BOSTON (WWLP) – A varsity hockey player from Rhode Island who sustained serious injuries during a game in West Springfield will take a big step in his recovery process Tuesday after undergoing surgery.

A.J. Quetta, 18, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School and North Providence resident, will be flown to Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta on Tuesday to continue his recovery.

ATTENTION #AJsArmy: AJ is moving to his next step to recovery tomorrow & flying to Atlanta. AJ and his family want to thank the AMAZING Mass General team. They could not have gotten here without all of your support. From the Quetta family "Thank you to the Angels of MGH PICU! pic.twitter.com/mwyGXb3kti — AJ's Army (@AJsArmy10) February 15, 2021

He underwent successful surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for his injuries which were so severe, his family said AJ “might not be able to move his body again.”

A.J. was badly hurt and initially rushed to Baystate Medical Center after crashing into the boards headfirst during a game on January 26, against the Pope Francis Preparatory boys team at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

The 18-year-old high school hockey player will spend at least the next three months at the Atlanta rehab facility, which is considered one of the top rehab hospitals in the country.

They specialize in spinal cord injuries.

Community members and sports teams including the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have rallied to raise nearly $1 million for AJ’s surgery cost.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, a GoFundMe page set up by his family had raised over $890,000.