MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to Peaked Mountain on Sunday for a report of an injured hiker who could not get off the hill.

According to the Monson Fire Department, at 3:01 p.m. crews had to hike a mile on Peaked Mountain to find the injured hiker and then they started medical treatment. The fire department’s UTV was deployed to help bring the hiker down the hill.

The injured hiker is now off of the mountain, but the condition of the hiker is unknown at this time.

The Monson Fire and Police Departments were assisted by the Hampden Fire Department and Deputy Chief Nothe of the Wilbraham Fire Department. The Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue team was also activated, but they were canceled.