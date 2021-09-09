Injuries reported in crash involving school bus and pick-up truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least four people were taken to the hospital for injuries after a school bus with kids on board and a pickup truck crashed on Page Boulevard in Springfield late Thursday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials said crews are currently at 1135 Page Boulevard assisting with the crash. Five children and several adults were on board the school bus when the crash occurred.

Four adults were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The children were properly restrained and were treated on-site for minor injuries, fire officials said. Photos shared by the fire department on Twitter show a heavily damaged school bus on the side of the road with debris near it.

No word on any road closures in the area at this time.