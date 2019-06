SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Springfield Monday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, crews came across the accident intersection of St. James Avenue and Thompson Street on their way to a reported structure fire at 7:53 a.m.

Tetreault said the driver and passenger in on car were treated by medics at the crash. However, the woman driving the other car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.