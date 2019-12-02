Injuries that occur from shoveling snow, ice

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Roads are in decent shape however, residents should take precaution shoveling Monday morning.

Each year around 30,000 people are treated for injuries that occurred from shoveling snow and ice. If you’re not in shape or haven’t done this in a while, that can actually stress your heart and could potentially cause you to have a problem with your heart like a heart attack in severe cases.

If you have a snowblower, keep your hands away from the moving parts. It might sound obvious, but since 2003, roughly 9,000 Americans have lost a finger to a snowblower.

If you have any health issues you may want to consider hiring someone or asking a neighbor to shovel the snow for you instead of doing it yourself.