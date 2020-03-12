Inmate at Ludlow jail placed in quarantine

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – On Tuesday, a Holyoke man who was booked at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow has been placed in quarantine for experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.

According to Robert Rizzuto, spokesperson for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, the decision for the quarantine was based on the man’s recent interstate travel and symptoms that include a fever, sore throat, cough, and congestion, which are all potential markers for COVID-19 exposure.

The department was in contact with state and federal health officials and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health told the sheriff’s department Wednesday night that based on the CDC guidelines, he should not be tested for COVID-19.

According to Rizzuto, as of Thursday morning, the inmate is feeling better with symptoms subsiding and the nursing staff expects that he will likely soon be removed from quarantine.

Below is the sheriff’s department’s original statement explaining coronavirus preventive measures: