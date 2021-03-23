Inmates and staff at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department vaccinated for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 70 percent of the full-time staff at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in Ludlow has now received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.

According to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Robert Rizzuto, 662 out of 953 staff members have opted-in to receive the Moderna vaccine as offered by the department via Department of Public Health protocols.

Of the correctional staff, which includes correctional officers, correctional caseworkers, and counselors, the number is around 65% (311 out of 482).

Rizzutto said in December, the department’s health care workers were vaccinated and during the week of January 18, correctional facilities started their vaccination plans for congregate care settings.

Inmates and correctional staff were vaccinated within the first phase of the vaccine rollout and a few weeks later, the rest of the HCSD staff became eligible.

The department has now administered the first shot of the vaccine to more than 430 inmates, with over 230 receiving the second shot while still in custody. Rizzuto said every person who comes into the custody of the department is offered a vaccine.

“The vaccine is one of the most important tools we have in the fight against a virus that not only upended our operations but our very way of life for more than a year,” Sheriff Nick Cocchi said. “I trust the science and I’ve already received the second shot of the Moderna vaccine. For me, being vaccinated ensures I am protecting my family, the staff, the inmates in our care, and the general public which we serve. And although the vaccine is voluntary, we strongly encourage everyone

take it.”

Since the HCSD has started the vaccination process they’ve been receiving and distributing the Moderna vaccine but according to Rizzuto, because Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s is easier to store and handle, along with the fact that it is a one-shot vaccine, has prompted the sheriff’s office to seek it, primarily to streamline inoculating the inmate population.

Rizzuto also said that of the 750 vaccines administered only one person who happened to have a pre-existing medical condition reported having a potentially serious side effect. The allergic reaction was handled promptly by the employee.