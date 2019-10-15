INSA files lawsuit against Springfield City Council after denying pot business permit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recreational marijuana company, INSA, has filed a lawsuit against members of the Springfield City Council after failing to grant their business a special permit to open.

INSA wanted to open at the former Luxe Burger site and they are calling the decision not to grant their permit “arbitrary” and “unreasonable,” with councilors giving everything from too convenient a location to its connections to a former city councilor as a reason.

Just off I-91, Luxe Burger Bar sits empty. INSA had hoped to open a recreational marijuana shop inside. In fact, a panel tasked with ranking proposals for recreational pot shops in the city, put INSA at the very top.

But their special permit was denied. City Council President Justin Hurst said one concern was the location.

“What they would do, is they would get off the highway, they would buy their weed, they would never frequent the City of Springfield, all the attractions we have,” Hurst explained to 22News. “They would get right back on the highway and head home.”

But when INSA’s permit was denied in September, three permits were approved on Page Boulevard, Boston Road, and Albany Street. Councilor Timothy Ryan argued in that night’s meeting, if secondary benefits to downtown are part of the criteria, the three other businesses don’t meet that standard either.

Hayley Crombleholme: Couldn’t you say that where they are located near the Hall of Fame, MGM, museums, all the bus loops that connect them would make people more likely to stop at other places? The other locations that were approved seem to be in more residential areas.

Justin Hurst: I’d like to see them on Main Street to be quite frank with you. I think if you are on Main Street, you draw them out of where they are working and offer them the opportunity to possibly spend money on a mom and pop shop.”

Some councilors raised concerns about ownership.

INSA would be leasing the East Columbus property from NE Enterprises LLC, which documents with the state show is owned by Raipher Pellegrino – a former Springfield city councilor. But another permit, issued to 311 Page Boulevard, is connected to another former city councilor, and they received approval.

Hayley Crombleholme: Any conflict of interest for you guys in approving that permit?

Justin Hurst: Everything Tim Rooke did, and his organization did, in my opinion, was above board. I have a number of issues with INSA that are outside the realm of the special permit with regards to how closely they are tied to the administration.

INSA’s complaint is seeking to remove the Council’s decision and issue the business a special permit.

INSA operates a recreational facility in Easthampton already and made that city more than $100,000 in just the first three months.

When asked if he felt this decision was holding the city up from making money, Hurst said he hopes the other businesses will be able to quickly move forward.