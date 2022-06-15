WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Nestled atop Wilbraham Mountain is a nearly 6,500 square-foot estate and accompanying stable and carriage house, perfect for indulging upon relaxing views with oversized windows in just about every room.

The residence contains four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, the master bedroom features beveled oak floors and a master bath with a hot tub. The great room features a dome ceiling and two sets of double doors leading to a stone balcony. A custom kitchen includes a 14-foot cherry island with chef sink, breakfast bar, custom millwork, and paneled high-end appliances.

Did we mention there’s a pool? Along with the inground pool is a pool house. The 7.59-acre property also comes with a four-car garage, stable, and carriage house in which the second floor is finished.

The property is selling for $2.5 million.

Realtor: Linda Fawcett