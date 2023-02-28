SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday afternoon was about the time the DPW in Springfield expected to wrap up plowing but when it comes to which plows go where, that’s decided in something called the “Snow Room.”

“A little chaotic on some of the side streets but not too bad on the main streets,” said Ronan Kremer, an AIC student. With a snow day in Springfield, he decided to head out to get some coffee.

While plows are clearing the roads, plans are being made at the Springfield Department of Public Works. Chris Cignoli is the Director of the DPW, operating out of the command center. They’re able to follow the progress of the 120 people out on the road.

“We have cameras throughout the city, all over the place. And really what we use this for is to kind of see what’s happening on the roads, especially on the main roads after we plowed them,” said Cignoli.

The map shows where the roads in Springfield stand, what’s been completed and what still needs to be done.

Cignoli told 22News, “Our vehicles all have GPS so we trace our vehicles but the idea is that people in a particular neighborhood, especially who say left early this morning can see, ‘okay, is my street done yet?'”

As crews keep up with the falling snow, Ronan plans to take advantage of the day off.

“Pretty much rest, catch up on anything, I might have a little bit of extra time to do with homework and such and probably play some video games and relax,” said Kremer.

If you’re looking out your window and seeing your street still hasn’t been plowed, in Springfield you can call 3-1-1 to let them know.