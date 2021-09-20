Inside the Massachusetts building at The Big E this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts building along the Avenue of States at the Big E helps thousands of people appreciate the diversity of products and services generated here in the Baystate.

Once you enter the stately Massachusetts building, you’ll find dozens of exhibits from products made locally to detailed information how state parks function. Inside, you can find exhibitors displaying goat soaps, handmade jewelry, travel and tourism information, and new this year Woo Sox apparel. If you’re looking to grab something to eat or drink inside the building, there are several vendors including Koffee Kup Bakery, Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe, New England Apple Association, Mackens Sliders and more.

Crowds gathered at the Hampden County beekeepers exhibit on Monday. They’ve been a fixture at the Massachusetts building for nearly 30 years and for a good reason.

“The fascination, the live bees, that’s what brings everyone in. And once they see that, the honey that we sell and it’s quite a good time,” said Lee Duquette, a Hampden County beekeeper.

It’s a worthwhile venture for the dozens of Hampden County beekeepers during the 17 day run of the Big E. Together, they expect to sell as much as a ton of honey.

The full list of Massachusetts vendors can be found on The Big E website.