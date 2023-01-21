SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.

According to a news release from Springfield Together, the food giveaway on Saturday is in honor of their 20th year in business this year. Springfield Together’s mission is to improve the realities of life by providing different opportunities to achieve success through youth development and education, as well as by athletic, social, and community engagement with youth and families.

200 cases of free food will be donated to the Springfield School District in an effort to fight hunger. This event will take place at Inter Procuce on White Street in Springfield on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.