WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts hosted an interfaith dinner with more than 100 religious community leaders Thursday night at its facility in West Springfield.

Leaders from different denominations and faiths in Western Massachusetts came together for the first time in more than two years since the beginning of the pandemic.

These different practices met Thursday evening in an effort to glorify God through scripture and song.

22News spoke to Tahirah Amatul Wadu of West Springfield, one of the participants at tonight’s event about the importance of interfaith events in the commonwealth, “I love having the opportunity to be in a community with people of other faiths and even people with no faith because as a Muslim we really celebrate pluralism and coming together on commonly shared principles. It’s the warmest and the best event, I think of the year. I look forward to it.”

The Coordinator of the Interfaith Program says he hopes that they can start to have more interfaith events again, as they did before the pandemic, and continue to reach out to the faith communities.