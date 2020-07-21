Interfaith group creates tapestry of hope for domestic violence survivors

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An interfaith group is offering a tapestry of hope to survivors of domestic violence.

When the 4th annual Hilltown Interfaith Domestic Violence Vigil was canceled due to COVID-19 in May, the group knew exactly what to do. Members asked the community to create prayer flags instead that asked “what is your hope, wish, or prayer for domestic violence victims?”

The group then collected photos of 57 flags that were created and made a short video. The Hilltown Domestic Violence Interfaith Initiative released that video Monday.

Task Force Coordinator Monica Moran told 22News about the importance of creating the prayer flags. She said, “It’s just making sure that people who are experiencing abuse know that they’re not alone and that the community cares, that help is still available and that we believe them, and that the isolation under COVID is getting worse.”

The group conducts research, holds vigils, provides training, and writes about faith and domestic violence in local papers.

They work to create a faith response to domestic violence.