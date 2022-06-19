SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon at Court Square in downtown Springfield for an inter faith prayer service. Jointly observing Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Committee holding its holiday service near the steps of city hall, one of many throughout the Pioneer Valley and all of Western Massachusetts in honor of the nation’s newest official holiday.

The Jubilee Committee made certain not to forget a tribute to Fathers Day during the celebration.

Justin Anderson, a member of the Juneteenth Jubilee Committee said, “We want to give back to dads, we’re here.”

The Interfaith Prayer Service across from Springfield City Hall, one of many expressions of faith and hope as Juneteenth becomes an annual remembrance for those living here in Western Massachusetts.