Interfaith Summit at Westfield State hopes to help students impacted by suicidal desperation

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Westfield State University hosted the second annual Interfaith Campus Ministry Summit on Wednesday which provides inspirational and practical tools to help guide individuals impacted by suicidal desperation.

The summit hopes to help borderline students navigate through this stressful time. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 34-year-olds and the tenth leading cause of death for all ages in the United States.

Father Warren Savage, Director of Westfield State’s Interfaith Center told 22News, he’s counseled a number of students facing what he called suicidal thinking.

“You simply have the conversation, we let them know that you are aware they’re going through episodes of depression, or anxiety. Is there something I can offer you as a resource or do you simply want to sit down and have a conversation.” – Father Warren Savage, Director of Westfield State’s Interfaith Center

The interfaith counselors would hope to reach out to a variety of troubled students, some might be suicidal, others perhaps having lost someone close to them through suicide.