CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP)- Chicopee interim Police Chief Lonny Dakin retired Friday after 32 years on the job.

He started his career in Springfield in 1988 and due to layoffs came to Chicopee Police Department in 1990. In 2018 he became Deputy Chief and led the Internal Affairs Division.

Since March of this year, Dakin has served as the Interim Chief of Police.