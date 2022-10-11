HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls of the Valley Inc. is sparking change on a national day of celebration towards young women. Tuesday marks the anniversary of the International Day of Girl.

In the last 10 years, there has been increased attention on issues that matter to girls including more opportunities to be heard. 22News joined Girls Inc. for an evening of inspiring speakers who addressed the need for change in our communities.

“This is an opportunity for girls to really understand what it takes to make change, to create community, and actually be able to remove those challenges. Not just for themselves but for the community at large,” said Yadilette Rivera-Colon a Board Share at Girls of the Valley Inc.

Girls Inc. is focused on inspiring all girls to be strong while striving to reach their full potential. If you would like to make a donation to the organization you can head to the mission page of their website.