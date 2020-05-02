International workers celebrated during May Day car rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – May 1 is May Day also known as International Workers’ Day so local community and labor groups held a car rally to bring awareness.

The Pioneer Valley Workers Center and the Western Mass Area Labor Federation held the car rally Friday in Springfield.

Dozens of cars were decorated with signs and balloons to parade down Plainfield Street to show appreciation to essential and immigrant workers. The rally also called for PPE for immigrant workers, many who work on farms, in public buildings, and in the food service industry.

“Many don’t and many aren’t getting the paid sick time they need and we want to be valuing human life over profit right now,” said Rose Bookbinder, Co-Director for Pioneer Valley Workers Center. “Every human life is valuable and we need to be slowing down and making sure folks are healthy.”

In addition to more PPE the rally demanded the passage of the Work and Family Mobility Act which would grant drivers licenses to Massachusetts residents regardless of immigration status.