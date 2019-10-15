Online exchange gone wrong: Woman robbed at gunpoint in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint after she met a man in the Court Square area of Springfield to sell her cell phone.

The Springfield Police Department described the incident as “an internet exchange gone wrong.” The woman set up a meeting with an individual she met through an online marketplace to sell the phone.

A man arrived near Court Square, pulled out a gun and took the phone from her. The woman was not hurt, according to police. This incident is still being investigated.

The police department wants you to be safe.

Police recommend that any online transactions should be conducted at an established online exchange zone and an ATM, located inside the lobby of 130 Pearl Street in the city.

The exchange zone is opened 24/7.