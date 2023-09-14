HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Making internet access obtainable for all, brought the community together in Holyoke.

Thursday was night two of the Massachusetts Broadband Institute’s ‘Internet for All’ listening tour in the western part of the state.

The goal of this statewide event, is to identify barriers to internet access, while also getting insight from Bay State residents about how to address digital equity. 22News spoke with Jodi Jones, a representative from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, about how this tour will benefit local communities that still lack access to affordable and reliable broadband service.

“We estimate that 98 percent of our state is covered in terms of internet access,” says Jones. “There are still pockets and neighborhoods that don’t have the access that they need, so we’re working on that, we’ll be using this next investment coming to the state to close those gaps and also ensure that people have devices and skills to use the internet.”

A listening session was also held in Pittsfield Wednesday night. If you missed Thursday night’s meet up, but would like to learn more about what the Massachusetts Broadband Institute does, you can head to their website.