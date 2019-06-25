Intersection at Mercy Medical Center Carew Street entrance redesigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Carew Street entrance to Mercy Medical Center has been redesigned.

The project was announced in April of last year to accommodate the growth of traffic along the Carew Street Corridor and the Mercy Medical Center Complex.

Original Story: Mercy Medical Center Carew Street entrance to undergo redesign

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, the new intersection features a new traffic signal, turning lanes in both directions on Carew Street, and turning lanes off of the Mercy campus from Cass Street.

The traffic signal will attempt to improve the safety of drivers turning left onto Carew Street.

“When we announced this to our colleagues at a team meeting, we had a standing ovation, since according to Sister Caritas, she’s been trying since the 1970s,” said Mark Fulco, president of Mercy Medical Center.

Springfield Public Works Director Christopher Cignoli told 22News, an estimated 8,000 cars enter and leave Mercy Medical Center every day. Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno, said the traffic light has been “sorely needed” for many years.

The $650,000 redesign was the result of a collaboration between the city and Mercy Medical Center. The city contributed $550,000 towards the project while Mercy contributed $100,00.