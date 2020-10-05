Interskate 91 South to reopen Friday under next phase of reopening plan

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – While COVID-19 is continuing to impact our everyday lives, some businesses are beginning to roll toward a reopening.

Interskate 91-South in Wilbraham is one of the businesses that will be allowed to reopen under Step II of Phase III of the state’s reopening plan when they open their doors on Friday night.

Roller rinks and laser tag can now open with a capacity of 50 percent. Movie theaters, museums, and gyms can also operate under those guidelines. Interskate’s arcade, snack bar, and roller rink will open to a maximum of 250 people.

In order to maintain safety on the rink, there will be floor monitors making sure everyone is 6 feet apart and safely skating in the right direction.

Robert Gould, Owner of Interskate-91 South told 22News, “We have a great cleaning product that’s professional grade, kitchen grade. It’s listed to kill these types of viruses and we’re using that on everything as a mist, hard cleaner. All of our tables, touchpoints handles… everything will be cleaned.”

Gould said each pair of skates will be will be out of service for 24 hours after each use so they can be properly cleaned and the playscape areas will stay closed.

Certain entertainment areas like Bounce! Trampoline Park in Springfield will also remain closed. Trampoline parks are able to open but Springfield is one of the two western Massachusetts’ that was recently marked as a high-risk community, so they cannot move forward until they are out of the high-risk designation for three weeks.