INTERVIEW: Former Springfield Mayor Bob Markel talks about his friendship with Joe Biden

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Joe Biden was victorious in Massachusetts, and 22News found out he has a local connection to a former Springfield Mayor and elector in the electoral college, Bob Markel.

22News spoke with Bob Markel on the friendship he has with the Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“We spoke with Markel back in August before he was to introduce his former high school classmate, Joe Biden, at the Democratic National Convention. I want to have you reflect on what that meant to you and your friendship the presidential nominee?”

“It is just amazing to me, I’m almost in shock that somebody that I went to high school with, I actually used to give him a ride to school everyday when we were juniors and seniors, is going to become in January the most powerful person on Earth. I was surprised on Tuesday, late, when it looked like he was losing and then I woke up on Wednesday morning and it’s been positive ever since,” said Markel.

“Now you’re also an elector in the Electoral College and you previously told us you would feel honored to cast your electoral vote for Joe Biden, should he carry the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in November. You spoke it into fruition. Tell us what that will be like?”

“It’ll be a special honor. I wanted to be a delegate to the convention and I got a call from Philadelphia that said, ‘We’d like you to become an elector and we’ll get you an endorsement by the candidate.’ I said fine, I’ve had an interest, believe it or not, in the Electoral College. I’m probably one of those that thinks it should be abolished but nevertheless, in mid-December I’ll be there, I’ll be very proud in the Chamber of the House of Representatives to cast a vote, one of the 11 votes in Massachusetts, for Joe Biden to become President of the United States,” said Markel.

“Biden has been very calm and collective throughout the week, reassuring the American people to keep the faith and making a huge push to make sure every vote is counted, is this the Joe that you knew in high school?”

“Certainly so, he was clearly someone who had an interest in political leadership. He was the president of our class. Made it very clear after he graduated from law school that he wanted to get into politics. I tell the story that my young wife and I went to see his young wife and Joe at his new house in Wilmington, shortly after he had finished our studies, probably 22, 23-years-old. I sat down in his living room and two dogs popped out. And I said, ‘you got dogs,’ and he said yes. ‘What are their names?’ He said one is named Senator and the other is named Governor. And that kind of tells you where he was headed,” said Markel.