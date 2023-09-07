HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is alerting Holyoke residents of the discovery of an invasive species found in the city, the Spotted Lanternfly.
The department says an infestation of Spotted Lanternfly was recently confirmed in Holyoke. It is not clear how this invasive species made its way to Holyoke but the insect is known to have been spotted previously in Springfield, Worcester and parts of Connecticut.
This pest feeds on sap and can damage or kill over 100 types of plants including grapevines, fruit trees, maples, hops, and blueberries. Additionally, they swarm during mating season causing an impact on outdoor activities.
Where you can spot a Spotted Lanternfly
The bug can be found congregating on sides of buildings, in or on vehicles, or on plants they prefer to attack, including tree of heaven, grape and walnut.
What to do if you find a Spotted Lanternfly egg mass
If you happen to come across an egg mass of the Spotted Lanternfly, MDAR encourages you to take a photo and report it to the department online or by emailing slf@mass.gov. An egg mass is typically gray or beige in color, about an inch and a half long and can be found on any flat surface. They are typically found on tree bark, fenceposts, other wood products and rusty metal.
