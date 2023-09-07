HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is alerting Holyoke residents of the discovery of an invasive species found in the city, the Spotted Lanternfly.

The department says an infestation of Spotted Lanternfly was recently confirmed in Holyoke. It is not clear how this invasive species made its way to Holyoke but the insect is known to have been spotted previously in Springfield, Worcester and parts of Connecticut.

This pest feeds on sap and can damage or kill over 100 types of plants including grapevines, fruit trees, maples, hops, and blueberries. Additionally, they swarm during mating season causing an impact on outdoor activities.

Where you can spot a Spotted Lanternfly

This photo shows a Spotted Lanternfly, in Long Branch, NJ, Aug. 7, 2022. Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are part of an aggressive campaign against an invasive pest that has spread to about a dozen states in eight years. (Heide Estes via AP)

A mature spotted lanternfly found in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The bug is in this stage between July and December. (Getty)

FILE – This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. State agriculture officials have added 12 counties to the quarantine list, raising the total number of counties under quarantine to 26. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)



A spotted lanternfly egg mass is seen on a tree in Indiana. (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

Photo: Spotted lanternfly adult (left) and late-stage nymph (right) (Credit: USDA)

Spotted lanternfly fourth (final) instar nymph (immature). Note the color change to red and black with white spots. Photo courtesy of Gregory Hoover.

The bug can be found congregating on sides of buildings, in or on vehicles, or on plants they prefer to attack, including tree of heaven, grape and walnut.

What to do if you find a Spotted Lanternfly egg mass

If you happen to come across an egg mass of the Spotted Lanternfly, MDAR encourages you to take a photo and report it to the department online or by emailing slf@mass.gov. An egg mass is typically gray or beige in color, about an inch and a half long and can be found on any flat surface. They are typically found on tree bark, fenceposts, other wood products and rusty metal.