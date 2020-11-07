Investigation finds Massachusetts Democratic Party violated rules during congressional race

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Democratic Party leaders violated party rules during that heated primary race between Congressman Richard Neal and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, according to a newly released report following an independent investigation.

The report, a 25-page report says party leaders involved themselves in the contested primary, which is prohibited. Now, Morse is calling for a change of leadership in the Democratic Party.

The letter that accused then-candidate Morse of inappropriate conduct was released just before the September primary, in the aftermath, the democratic party demanded an investigation.

According to the Boston Globe that investigation found that Democratic party chairman Gus Bickford, the executive director, and the party’s unpaid attorney encouraged the Massachusetts College Democrats to send the letter to Morse and do so “before the election.”

They were also encouraged to speak to a reporter about the accusations, and to even “leak” the report.

“When people like me, young people that come from working class backgrounds in places like Holyoke and western mass, when our own party is working against us and making it hard for us to run for office to win elections and to lead that is incredibly dangerous,” said Mayor Morse.

The report also found that Bickford discouraged Morse to run for Congress in 2019.

“Gus had reached out and wanted to meet and at that meeting was where he made it clear that he did not want me to run for congress he did not want me to challenge Congressman Neal and discouraged me from doing so,” said Morse.

The investigation was conducted by attorney and former state Senator Cheryl Jaques and ultimately found that while they violated bylaws, Democratic party leaders did not initiate the ideas to derail Morse’s campaign.

All three party leaders cited in report have denied the accusations against them.