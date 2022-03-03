SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters and police officers have been called to the North End Bridge to investigate a report of a jumper.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News they were sent to the area to investigate the report of a jumper, but so far there has been no confirmation that anyone had jumped from the bridge.

Our 22News crew could see multiple firefighters and trucks on the bridge, as well as a rescue boat on the river, which had been launched from Bondi’s Island.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.